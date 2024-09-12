One hospitalized, dog OK after fire at Magnolia apartment

SEATTLE — Firefighters put out a blaze in an apartment in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood late Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., crews were dispatched to an apartment building in the 4000 block of Gilman Avenue West.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the top of the four-story building.

They then went into the apartment where the fire was burning and quickly doused the flames. No one was found inside, but a dog was discovered on the balcony but was not exposed to the flames.

Meanwhile, medics treated one person who lived in the building, but was not in the apartment where the fire was burning.

Seattle Fire officials say that person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

