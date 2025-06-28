One dead in Skagit County following apparent dispute between neighbors

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says one man is dead following an apparent shooting in Sedro-Woolley on Thursday night.

Deputies responded at around 6:30 p.m. to a reported weapon offense close to 26000 Panorama Place in the Clear Lake area, SCSO said in a release.

Authorities say they found one man dead in the roadway following what investigators learned had stemmed from a neighborhood dispute between two men.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says there is no ongoing threat to the public and authorities are still investigating the incident.

