One dead hit-and-run on I-5 in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in SeaTac.

A WSP incident report says a driver left the scene of a crash at around 3:15 a.m. on Interstate 5 after colliding with another car with a 72-year-old woman inside.

The crash caused her car to stop in the road before it was struck by another oncoming car near 200th Street, the WSP report says.

The victim, identified as Nadezhda Gorbachenko, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the oncoming car was injured and brought to a local hospital.

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