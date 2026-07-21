One dead after shooting involving King County Sheriff’s Office near SEA Airport

SEATAC, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an incident in SeaTac Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson with the agency.

The incident is now being investigated by the Valley Independent Investigation Team.

Later that same morning, the Renton Police Department confirmed that the incident was a shooting that involved a King County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Renton PD is the lead agency on the investigation, reporting that one person was killed in the shooting, but nobody else was hurt.

A spokesperson for Renton Police told KIRO 7 that the incident started with deputies responding to a collision. An “altercation” followed that resulted in gunfire.

No details were immediately available about what that altercation looked like.

It’s not yet clear if the deputy’s gunshot killed the victim, according to Renton PD.

The incident happened near S. 192nd St and 16th Avenue South, just south of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The area is made up of several warehouses and business parks.

People who live and work nearby were shocked to hear something like this could happen.

“I see the same cars, the same people walking around every week,” said Cindy Huynh, who works at a flower shop nearby. “I never see anything unusual over there.”

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