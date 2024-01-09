One dead in 4-car collision along SR 900 in Skyway area

SKYWAY, Wash. — One person is dead after a four-car collision on SR 900 near 129th in Seattle’s Skyway area.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the roadway is fully blocked with no ETA for reopening.

The driver who died is believed to be responsible for the collision. Another driver has “serious injuries.”

#Update. This is a four car collision. The causing driver is sadly deceased and there is one other from another vehicle with serious injuries. No ETA for reopening. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 9, 2024

This is a developing story -- we will provide more information as it becomes available.

