Officials: Feeding black bears can lead to hefty fine and safety risks

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has issued a written warning to a resident accused of intentionally feeding a black bear and her cubs, officials announced this week.

According to WDFW Police, Officer Bozeman led the initial investigation into the reported feeding activity.

The case was followed up by Officer Tank and Sgt. Willette, who visited the person’s property and issued the written warning.

They also found additional attractants at the scene.

Under Washington state law, it is illegal to intentionally feed or attract large carnivores, including black bears.

Violators can face an infraction of up to $1,025 for repeat offenses.

Wildlife officials say feeding bears—even with good intentions—can create dangerous situations for both people and animals.

According to WDFW, more than 90 percent of human-bear conflicts begin when bears associate humans with food, often due to attractants like unsecured garbage, pet food, or bird feeders.

Bears that lose their natural fear of people are more likely to approach homes and populated areas.

In some cases, this behavior leads to bears being lethally removed to protect public safety.

WDFW encourages residents to avoid feeding bears and to secure potential food sources around their homes.

Officials recommend visiting wdfw.wa.gov/blackbears or bearwise.org for tips on living safely alongside black bears and reducing the risk of conflict.

