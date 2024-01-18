Officers acquitted in Manny Ellis trail to receive $500,000 for voluntary resignation

TACOMA — The City of Tacoma says it will now issue $500,000 in exchange for the voluntary resignation of each of the police officers cleared last month in the death of Manny Ellis.

Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins, and Timothy Rankine all agreed to leave the department on Tuesday.

Mayor Victoria Woodards issued a lengthy statement highlighting the city’s reforms in improving the use of force and accountability policies.

She was previously criticized by the officers’ defense attorneys and their union after calling for their firing.

“We know we still have a lot of work to do,” Woodards said. “Regardless of what changes have been, or will be made, an entire community has been affected. I promise you, we are moving forward.”

