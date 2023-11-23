Oak Harbor searching for car after hit-and-run with school bus

Police in Oak Harbor are searching for a car that collided with a school bus, and then drove away.

At about 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, a camera on the bus recorded the car failing to yield at a stop sign, pulling in front of the school bus, and hitting it.

The driver of the car then fled the scene.

The car they are searching for will have obvious damage on the driver’s side rear quarter panel, with possible yellow or black paint in the damaged area.

If you have information about this incident, contact ICOM Dispatch at 360-679-9567 and reference case 23-011474.

