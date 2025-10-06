Northwest Trek Wildlife Park welcomes furry friends for Halloween ‘Dog Days’

TACOMA, Wash. — Looking for something to do on Halloween? Northwest Trek is welcoming you and your furry friends for Dog Days!

From 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, October 31, the wildlife park will welcome you and your pup for a “tail-wagging day of fun,” including dog-friendly trails, pup cups, and a costume contest.

All dogs must be registered in advance with a $20 online dog ticket; walk-up dog admissions won’t be available. Dogs must also be well-behaved, up-to-date on vaccinations, and kept on a non-retractable leash no longer than six feet.

To learn more about the event and check out FAQs, visit: nwtrek.org/event/dogdays

