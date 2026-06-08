Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, Point Defiance Zoo announce slate of summer events

EATONVILLE/TACOMA, Wash. — Northwest Trek Wildlife Park and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium are set to host a diverse lineup of events and experiences this summer.

From Pride celebrations to immersive wildlife adventures, this year’s summer programming offers opportunities for guests of all ages to connect with wildlife while creating lasting memories.

“Summer at Northwest Trek and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is all about bringing people together through shared experiences with wildlife, nature, and community,” Parks Tacoma Board President Matt Mauer said in a news release.

Pride Month

Pride Month celebrations will begin at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park on June 6–7, running from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with rainbow-themed animal enrichments, such as colorful ice treats and fruit skewers.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will continue the Pride celebration on June 20–21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can participate in a Pride Parade, held each day at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., by dressing in Pride attire and marching through the zoo. Supplies will be available at the Picnic Pavilion to decorate wagons and strollers before the parade, which will conclude with a photo opportunity in the plaza.

43 annual Slug Fest

Northwest Trek’s 43rd annual Slug Fest is scheduled for June 27–28, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event invites guests to engage in hands-on activities, learn about slugs’ role in Northwest forest ecosystems, and experience a slug’s perspective.

The event includes human slug races, taking place daily at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Registration for the races will open 15 minutes before each event at the Picnic Pavilion.

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park immersive experiences

Throughout the summer, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park offers a variety of immersive experiences.

Kids can enjoy the nature-inspired Kids’ Trek playground, which features a flowing stream.

Guests can also journey through the 435-acre Free-Roaming Area on a Discovery Tram Tour, included with admission, or opt for an added-cost Wild Drive or Keeper Adventure Tour.

The park is home to more than 40 species, including bison, elk, gray wolves, and grizzly bears, many of which can be seen in the Free-Roaming Area.

Visitors can spot rescued grizzly bears, cougar cubs, and eagles in the Eagle Passage.

The park also hosts select Dog Days on June 6, 16, 22, 30, July 6, 13, 20, 31, and Aug. 6, 12, 18, 24.

For overnight stays, Northwest Trek’s expanded Lakeside Lodging provides adults-only accommodations nestled beneath Douglas fir trees and overlooking Horseshoe Lake. Guests can observe wildlife such as bison, elk, deer, and mountain goats roaming nearby. Overnight stays include exclusive perks, such as discounted access to the Keeper Adventure Tour.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium immersive experiences

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will feature several highlights this summer, including the new Dog Nights of Summer, inviting adults 18 and older to bring their dogs for an after-hours zoo experience. These special evenings are scheduled for June 26, July 31, and Aug. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater show will combine animals and storytelling daily at 11:30 a.m., with an additional showing at 2:30 p.m. on weekends.

The Bugs Alive: Bugs at Work! exhibit offers a close-up look at tiny critters, running daily at 1:15 p.m. through June 28 and at 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. daily from June 29 to Sept. 7.

Young explorers can climb and play at the Kids’ Zone Playground, where they can also meet and feed goats.

Guests can ride the vintage Paul Titus Carousel for $4 per ride, or $2 for zoo members.

The zoo also showcases a botanical collection, with guided garden tours led by expert horticulturalists on the first Sunday of each month, free with admission.

Visitors can enhance their experience with immersive options like shark diving, an early morning zoo tour, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Pacific Seas Aquarium, or an up-close goat encounter.

Beyond the zoo

Beyond the zoo, the Explore the Shore program offers free beach walks at Owen Beach on June 17, July 14, and Aug. 12, allowing guests to discover Puget Sound’s marine life.

For tickets, event details, and reservations, visit nwtrek.org and pdza.org.

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