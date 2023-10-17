Northbound I-5 temporarily down to one lane after major collision near Boeing Field

Northbound Interstate 5 was down to one lane of travel Tuesday morning after a major collision near Boeing Field, according to WSDOT cameras of the scene.

At about 10:08 a.m., just south of the South Albro Place exit, the collision blocked four right lanes.

By 10:42 a.m., all lanes were opened to traffic.

The NB HOV lane is the only lane open for travel. This will be an extended closure. Seek alternate routes if possible. 🚨 https://t.co/RqITx6xpwT pic.twitter.com/SdHXt7ZL4q — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 17, 2023





