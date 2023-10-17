Local

Northbound I-5 temporarily down to one lane after major collision near Boeing Field

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Northbound Interstate 5 was down to one lane of travel Tuesday morning after a major collision near Boeing Field, according to WSDOT cameras of the scene.

At about 10:08 a.m., just south of the South Albro Place exit, the collision blocked four right lanes.

By 10:42 a.m., all lanes were opened to traffic.


