Northbound I-405 partially blocked in Newcastle after collision

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A collision involving two trucks has partially blocked northbound Interstate 405 at Northeast 44th Street in Newcastle.

Several lanes are blocked as crews work to clear debris off the roadway.

By 8 a.m., the backup had extended to State Route 167.

Drivers in the area are asked to prepare for delays and use alternate routes.

