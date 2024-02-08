Northbound I-405 partially blocked in Newcastle after collision

A collision involving two trucks has partially blocked northbound Interstate 405 at Northeast 44th Street in Newcastle.

Several lanes are blocked as crews work to clear debris off the roadway.

By 8 a.m., the backup had extended to State Route 167.

Drivers in the area are asked to prepare for delays and use alternate routes.

Here's a look at a collision blocking the HOV lane on NB I-405 at NE 44th St. in #Newcastle. WSP is on scene. Please use caution when passing.

The backup is stretching to SR 167. Prepare for delays or consider seeking alternative routes. https://t.co/lo8j0TD0KU pic.twitter.com/KRMmn2vLQ7 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 8, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group