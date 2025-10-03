Nonprofit to open multi-sport complex in Lakewood to expand youth programs

A Tacoma nonprofit is opening new multisport complex in Pierce County.

On Thursday, KIRO 7’s Samantha Lomibao got an exclusive inside look at the 22,000-square-foot Lakewood facility being built by nonprofit Game Time.

For 14 years, Game Time says it’s been supporting kids and teens through sports, academics, and mentorship.

“We’re able to bring to the community more space, more resources, things that I think is needed in this area like Lakewood and Tacoma,” said Game Time director David Stewart.

Stewart say the facility will have three full sized courts for basketball, pickleball, and volleyball courts, along with a weight room and learning center for after-school programs.

“A home where they can come get mentorship, they can come get tutoring, they can come get active and healthy, they can come and just have caring adults around them to support them in all their endeavors,” said Darren De Leon, Executive Director of Game Time.

Outside of the nonprofit, they hope it can be a space for the community to hold league games and tournaments.

“While the kids are in school, it’s going to be open to the community for pickleball, volleyball, senior citizens who will be in here. We have adaptive sports for special needs, so we’re going to start that league and those clinics, so we’re really excited about that,” De Leon explained.

The complex is designed to provide a safe environment for kids to play and learn, helping them stay out of trouble.

“Especially with such a high rate of violence and things going on in the city… we got to do our part,” De Leon added. “I’ve lost friends and people I’ve known to violence, family as well, and that inspired me to kind of try to change that.”

Game Time leaders emphasize the importance of prioritizing youth mental health and academics to guide them on the right path.

“I felt like it helped me grow as a man and become who I am today,” said Donovan Gill.

Gill, who is 19-years-old told KIRO 7 he had been a part of Game Time member since he was in the third grade.

He describes seeing the impact Game Time has on young people as someone who grew up in the program.

“They help you stay on the right path and help you, guide you away from all the other distractions that wouldn’t help you to where you’re trying to get,” Gill explained.

With an increase in youth gun violence, teens say Game Time allows them to focus on bettering themselves.

“A lot of my friends have went down the wrong path and they didn’t have a place to call home or nowhere to go after school,” said Game Time member Gianna De Leon. “Hopefully we can help kids get out of that.”

Game Time hopes to open the complex to the community early next year, expanding its support to more kids across Pierce County.

“There’s not going to be no limit now because we’re going to have our space,” Stewart said.

If you’d like to help Game Time with building the new complex, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

©2025 Cox Media Group