NOAA warns of high fire danger and approaching thunderstorms in Western Washington

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that Western Washington should expect high fire danger and thunderstorms this upcoming week.

Elevated fire weather concerns will be in place across the Cascades Until Monday due to dry and unstable conditions. The fire danger will decrease later in the week because of cooler and damper conditions, says NOAA.

According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop along the coast early Monday morning and then sweep eastward across the state. The danger and impact are expected to be minimal but residents are instructed to watch out for floating or falling debris as well as flooding.

If you want weather predictions for this week, you can visit KIRO's pinpoint weather forecast.





