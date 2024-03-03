No suspect after three men injured in Capitol Hill shooting

Three men were injured in a shooting Saturday night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle.

At about 11:25 p.m., officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to a shooting near the area of Broadway and East Union Street.

Officers had heard a report of a man shooting a gun.

A 37-year-old man, who was a bystander, had minor injuries.

Two other men were taken to Harborview Medical Center, one in critical condition, the other serious.

Officers do not know what led up to the shooting and no suspect was identified.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2024 Cox Media Group