No arrest made after man stabbed to death in South Seattle apartment

SEATTLE — No one has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death inside a South Seattle apartment building Wednesday night.

Seattle Police said officers were called to 33rd Avenue North in the Rainier Valley area at 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 50s with a stab wound in his chest. Police gave the man medical help until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

Officers cordoned off the area and used K-9 teams to search for the attacker, but no one was found.

Seattle Police homicide detectives are working to find out what led up to the stabbing. No information about a possible suspect has been released.

If you have information about the crime, you’re asked to call the SPD violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

©2024 Cox Media Group