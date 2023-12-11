Nicki Minaj announces tour stop in Seattle

The Queen of Hip-Hop, Nicki Minaj, has announced a stop on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at the CLimate Pledge Arena.

Barbz will have the opportunity to see her on her largest tour to date on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Tickets will be available for the Citi presale starting Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. at citientertainment.com.

General on-sale begins Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

VIP tickets will also be available for fans to upgrade their tickets to get access to the Gag City Headquarters, Nicki’s VIP lounge, exclusive VIP merchandise and more.

