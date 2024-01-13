NFL: Bills vs. Steelers Wild Card game rescheduled due to weather

The Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card game is being postponed due to weather, announced the NFL on Saturday.

The game was supposed to be on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium and has been moved to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The NFL and Bills posted a statement:

Due to public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Steelers-Bills game has been rescheduled to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS. The decision to move the game to Monday was made in consultation with New York Governor Kathy Hochul in the best interest of public safety, and with the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the region prepares for the storm.

According to the Associated Press, a “potentially dangerous” storm is predicted to hit the Buffalo region.

“The forecast for the Buffalo area called for heavy snow and winds gusting as high as 65 mph (105 kph) Saturday, with 1 to 2 feet or more of snow eventually piling up,” writes AP. “The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning lasting through 7 a.m. Monday.”

