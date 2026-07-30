Newly-obtained photos by KIRO 7 show extent of damage, debris in Kenmore floatplane crash

SUCIA ISLAND, Wash. — Photos from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office recently released to KIRO 7 show the extent of the damage of the Kenmore floatplane emergency crash landing.

The plane crashed around 5 p.m. on July 24 off Sucia Island.

Kenmore Air told KIRO 7 that the plane left Lake Union and was headed to Roche Harbor with 11 people on board. All 11 people survived the crash.

The injuries ranged from broken bones to head injuries and cuts.

Video shows the plane making a shaky water landing before crashing and catching fire. The sheriff’s office told KIRO 7 that no one had burn injuries.

According to the USCG, the aircraft caught fire following an emergency landing and is currently against the rocks on Sucia Island.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials say the pilot adjusted the flight path due to poor weather conditions. It’s unclear if the weather had anything to do with the crash.

You can see photos of the debris and aftermath below. Mobile users can tap here.

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