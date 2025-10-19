Newest Voodoo Doughnut location to open in WA today

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Voodoo Doughnut has announced the highly anticipated grand opening date for its newest doughnut shop location in Bellevue.

The official opening date and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10713 Main Street in the heart of Bellevue on Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.

In celebration of Voodoo Doughnut’s 25th store location opening, the first 25 guests in line Sunday will each receive a free Voodoo Dozen or Vegan Dozen of doughnuts.

Following its opening day, the Bellevue Voodoo Doughnut location will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Voodoo Doughnut’s new Bellevue location to open Sunday

Voodoo Doughnut currently operates 24 locations across seven states, with its first-ever location opening in Portland, Oregon in 2003.

The latest addition by Voodoo Doughnut is Washington’s third location, including its shops in Capitol Hill and Vancouver.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Voodoo Doughnut to Bellevue and honored to be their community partner for this exciting opening,” said Jennifer Fischer, Executive Director of Bellevue LifeSpring. “It’s inspiring to see a business with such a strong following immediately invest in the well-being of local families.”

Voodoo Doughnut is known for its non-traditional, unconventional donut styles and creative, ever-changing designs, including the fan-favorite Voodoo Doll—a donut filled with raspberry jelly, topped with chocolate icing, and a pretzel stick.

The new Bellevue location will be home to a Bellevue-exclusive Apple Orchard Doughnut, which is a fall-inspired creation chosen by fans through an online vote.

“A handcrafted cinnamon sugar shell filled with tender spiced apple pieces swirled in mouthwatering apple cinnamon fluff,” Voodoo Doughnut stated.

Chris Shultz, the Voodoo Doughnuts Chief Executive Officer (CFO), has been with the company since 2017, and formerly held the position of Senior Vice President of Operations for MOD Pizza, expanding MOD Pizza from one location to 350 restaurants.

Voodoo Doughnut history

Two Portland-native friends, Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson and Tres Shannon, founded Voodoo Doughnut to fill a void in Portland, which at the time lacked a donut shop.

Pogson and Shannon rented a small storefront between two nightclubs in Old Town in 2003 and strived to achieve “world doughnut domination.”

The original Voodoo Doughnut location has hosted a variety of non-donut-related activities, including weddings, concerts, and weekly Swahili lessons.

Voodoo Doughnut garnered national attention within a month of its opening and has since been featured in a variety of media outlets, including Good Morning America, GQ, Wheel of Fortune, and People Magazine.

©2025 Cox Media Group