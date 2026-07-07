New York investment giant buys 2 Seattle-area apartment buildings for $172M

A New York-based investment group is expanding its reach in the Puget Sound area with two acquisitions of multi-million-dollar apartment buildings in Seattle and Redmond, totaling $172 million.

KKR & Co. purchased the 235-unit Baldwyn in Seattle for $77.82 million and the 195-unit Cru at Willows in Redmond for $93.85 million, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

A Seattle-based real estate company, Goodman Real Estate, developed both apartment complexes and acted as the seller.

Seattle, Redmond deals build on KKR’s growing presence across the Puget Sound region

In 2021, Goodman purchased the Cru at Willows site for $7.5 million. The six-story mixed-use apartment building opened in 2024, located at 12377 137th Place N.E.

As for the Baldwyn, the six-story building is located at 10712 5th Ave. N.E., near the Northgate light rail station and Kraken Community Iceplex. Goodman acquired the property in 2018 for an undisclosed price.

KKR has established a notable footprint in the Puget Sound region before, with its 2019 acquisition of the Amazon-leased Summit office tower in Bellevue and the office portion of F5 Tower in downtown Seattle for more than $1.2 billion, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

KKR acquired the portfolio of Lennar subsidiary Quarterra for $2.1 billion in 2024, giving the investment giant a foothold in the local multifamily market. Eighteen multifamily assets were sold across eight states, including apartment properties in Seattle’s Central District and Kirkland.

In all, KKR either owns or has invested in $260 billion in assets worldwide.

Goodman’s own portfolio has seen plenty of movement

Goodman Real Estate has been heavily involved in the purchase and sale of multifamily properties throughout the region in recent years.

In 2025, Goodman sold at least four properties, including apartment buildings in Tacoma and Everett, for a total of nearly $123 million, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Goodman also acquired two apartment buildings in 2025, located in Seattle’s South Lake Union and Belltown, which cost $94.7 million and $47.8 million, respectively.

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