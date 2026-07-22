New WinCo Foods coming to Renton’s former Fry’s Electronics space

WinCo Foods is opening up its newest grocery store location in Renton at The Landing, inside the former Fry’s Electronics building.

The new WinCo Foods will host its grand opening on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. and will be located at 800 Garden Avenue N., WinCo Foods announced.

“What do you love most about WinCo Foods?!” WinCo Foods stated. “Our newest location opens on Monday, and we’d LOVE for those who will be new to WinCo savings to know!”

WinCo Foods’ grand opening will feature branded merchandise giveaways

The employee-owned grocery store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

On opening day, WinCo’s social media team will be on site handing out branded merchandise while supplies last.

The project is moving forward despite a coalition, Lake Washington Working Families, challenging its development last year, citing traffic and environmental concerns.

WinCo noted that although it doesn’t accept credit cards at its newest store, it does accept debit cards, checks, cash, and EBT. Customers who shop at WinCo will also bag their own groceries.

“It’s fun, and you can choose what items you want to bag together!” WinCo stated.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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