New Washington law says landlords can’t ban portable AC units

On what’s expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, there’s a timely reminder for Washington renters: Your landlord can no longer stop you from installing a portable air conditioning unit.

A new Washington law took effect June 11, prohibiting landlords from banning or restricting portable AC units in rental properties.

Democratic State Senator Vandana Slatter sponsored the bill earlier this year.

“Extreme heat is not just a nuisance,” Vandana said at a public hearing on SB 6200 in January. “It’s a mass casualty health emergency now.”

Window-mounted AC units: What the law allows — and what it doesn’t

The law also covers window-mounted air conditioning units. Landlords have a right to inspect them after installation — but cannot charge renters for those inspections.

However, landlords can restrict window-mounted AC units if the unit blocks an emergency exit, can’t be secured from falling, or would cause significant damage.

“In high-rise settings, the consequences of a cooling unit or even a component of that unit falling from dozens of stories are severe,” said Krystelle Purkey, who spoke on behalf of the Washington Multifamily Housing Association at that January hearing.

Landlords flag insurance concerns

Jim Henderson of the National Association of Residential Property Managers expressed concern for landlords’ insurance coverage.

“When insurers observe window units, housing providers have received cancellation notices,” Henderson said.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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