New video shows Thurston County deputies chase woman accused of DUI, pin truck, make arrest

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A new video from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies chase a woman accused of DUI, pin in the truck she was driving, and arrest her.

The TCSO said Chehalis Tribal Police tried to pull over the truck in the Rochester area but it wouldn’t stop, so TSCSO deputies responded to assist.

When deputies arrived, the woman allegedly swerved into the oncoming lane at one of the deputies on purpose. This forced the deputy to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid a head-on crash. Deputies pursued the woman at that point for assault.

A deputy did a PIT maneuver on the Exit 88 overpass to prevent the woman from getting onto I-5. The woman then rammed another patrol car, drove in reverse, and hit another patrol car with the passenger door.

The woman was pinned in and taken into custody with the help of K-9 Igo. The truck was later found to be stolen.

The woman was booked for three counts of assault, possession of a stolen car, attempting to elude, and DUI.

The TSCO said the woman failed to appear in court five times already and had 17 criminal convictions, including making false statements, theft, burglary, assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, possessing drugs, and felony retail theft.

The TSCO said the Thurston County Superior Court released the woman on a promise to return to court without setting a monetary bail.





