New video shows SPD officer take down 19-year-old robbery suspect

SEATTLE — New bodycam video shows the moment a Seattle Police Department officer took down a 19-year-old man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint.

SPD said shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a report of a robbery near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Wall Street.

Officers talked to two 35-year-old people who said they were walking home from a bar when two men, one armed, came up to them and demanded their belongings.

Police reviewed the security footage and were able to see a car involved in the robbery. Officers then found the car at a gas station in the 600 block of Elliot Avenue West.

Officers said the car sped away, but one of the suspects was left behind. The video starts at the gas station where officers find the suspect and tell him to get on the ground, and not reach for his gun.

He then gets up and tries to make a run for it. The officer grabs him and he tries to take the officer’s gun. He gets away but only makes it a short distance before the officer tackles him.

The officers then handcuffed him, recovered his gun, and were able to take him into custody. They also found some of the 35-year-old’s stolen property and returned it to them.

The man was booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery. Officers are still looking for the other suspect.

©2023 Cox Media Group