New video shows moments leading up to tragic shooting where pregnant woman was killed in Belltown

SEATTLE — New video obtained by KIRO 7 shows the moments leading up a fatal shooting that took the live of a pregnant woman in Belltown.

On Tuesday, June 13, Cordell Goosby allegedly ran up to Sung and Eina Kwon’s car and opened fire. Eina was killed, while a baby girl she had carried for eight months died at the hospital.

Video footage from a building across the street show us what prosecutors say was a completely unprovoked, random attack while Eina and Sung were stopped at a red light on 4th and Blanchard.

In the footage, the shooter -- believed to be Goosby -- can be seen running directly toward the driver’s side of the car, before he opens fire from about a foot away. He then turns and runs around the block.

Detectives and prosecutors don’t believe the accused shooter had ever crossed paths with the Kwons before this moment.

Goosby later told detectives he thought he saw a gun in the car, so he fired multiple shots into the window. No weapon was ever found in the Kwon’s car.

The entire incident was over in less than three second. Then the video shows the suspect running away, with a person on the sidewalk running for his life ahead of him.

When officers found Cordell Goosby a few blocks away, they say he put his hands up and said, “I did it, I did it.”

Police also say the gun allegedly used by Goosby had been reported stolen two years away in Lakewood.

Goosby is currently being held on $10 million bail and faces charges for one count of first-degree murder and one for attempted murder.





