New video shows man ambushed, tased by robbers in Seattle

SEATTLE — Some frightening surveillance video shows a man being ambushed by two armed robbers. They shocked the man with a tazer on the doorstep of a Beacon Hill home.

Seattle police detectives told us this is part of a pattern of crime where young Black teenagers, wearing masks and carrying guns, have been specifically targeting Asian victims.

The crime happened fast. The two robbers taze the man for what looked like about 40 seconds, they even pulled the rings off the man’s fingers while he was being tased.

We tried to talk to the people who live at that home but they did not want to talk about this.

On Friday, KIRO 7′s Brittany Toolis reported armed robbers have been holding people at gunpoint in their homes from Beacon Hill to Columbia City.

Since June, SPD says it’s received 14 reports of armed robberies targeting people at individual homes. Five happened within ten days, spanning across Rainier Beach, Beacon Hill, Columbia City, and other areas around SPD’s South Precinct.

Police said there could be more. We’re dedicated to keep working on this story and will bring you updates when we get them.

©2023 Cox Media Group