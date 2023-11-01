New red light cameras installed at Kent intersections

KENT, Wash. — New red light cameras are now up across Kent.

The busy intersection at Meeker and Washington is one of the newest locations to get cameras.

The 11 new cameras are causing quite a commotion among people who live in the area.

“Kent is getting inundated with them and you know, I’ve lived in Kent a majority of my life and I just disagree with them,” said Kent native Randy Rogers.

Rogers says the cameras are doing the exact opposite of what they’re intended to do.

“It actually stresses people out and it can actually cause traffic problems,” said Rogers.

In July and October, red light cameras were up and running at 116th Avenue Southeast and Kent Kangley Road; and 108th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 208th Street. The goal is to reduce speed and traffic violations.

“In the busier intersections maybe, it is a good thing, but I think they’ve gone overboard with it,” said Rogers.

We spoke with another local man who seemed to be OK with the latest additions.

“I don’t drive. I ride a bus — a bike or a bus, so it doesn’t really bother me,” said Kent resident Joey Jackson.

In addition to the 11 cameras added at intersections around the city, another five have been added near local elementary schools, something most say isn’t a bad thing.

“In school zones, anything you can do to get people to slow down, I’m all for it because I’ve seen people get up behind school buses and get impatient and pass them while the stop sign was still out,” said Rogers.

The camera at Washington and Meeker will start issuing warnings starting Wednesday through Dec. 1. After that, the warnings switch to traffic infractions that could cost you $136.

Find all the intersections with red light cameras at this link.





©2023 Cox Media Group