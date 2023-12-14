New proposal could hike I-405 tolls up to $15 in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — If you ever drive through the toll lanes on I-405 and State Route 167 in Olympia, your maximum toll rate might be going up.

Officials said that drivers will have to pay a maximum toll of $15 until 8 p.m. under the new proposal.

The minimum toll on both freeways would also be set to $1.

The goal of the toll hike is to ease congestion which clogs up 405 and 167 every weekday, according to officials.

However, the proposal is not final and there’s still time for the public to weigh in.

The Washington State Transportation Commission is collecting feedback until Jan. 22.

To comment on the proposal, visit the Washington State Transportation Commission website.









