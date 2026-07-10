New law changes rules, restrictions for E-bikes in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new law concerning electric bikes took effect on June 11 in Washington, introducing new classifications, rules, and age restrictions. The law has large implications for health and safety, especially for teenagers.

The new law, passed by lawmakers in Olympia, aims to address the growing popularity of E-bikes, an increase in child ridership, and associated hazards. It differentiates between electric motorcycles and E-assisted bikes by providing specific definitions and age restrictions.

Under the new law, E-bikes must have pedals and rely on rider power. Their motors are limited to 750 watts, typically allowing speeds up to 20 to 28 miles per hour. Cycles that are faster and more powerful are now classified as e-motorcycles, which require a license and a motorcycle endorsement to operate on public streets.

Individuals under the age of 16 are not permitted to operate electric motorcycles on public streets. Teens ages 16 and older who ride e-motorcycles must ensure their vehicles are registered, that they possess a valid driver’s license and have a motorcycle endorsement.

Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueShield emphasized the critical link between speed and safety regarding E-bikes.

“If you have an accident going 20 miles per hour or higher, risk is significantly greater,” Dr. Saint Clair said. She also noted that regular bicycle helmets are designed for much lower impacts.

“Regular bicycle helmets are actually only tested at bicycle speeds, which are typically about 11 to 14 miles per hour,” she explained.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission also found back in 2023 that nearly half (46%) of all estimated e-bike injuries from 2017 to 2022 occurred in 2022. The CPSC also found that children 14 years and younger accounted for about 36% of micromobility injuries from 2017 to 2022, double their 18% proportion of the U.S. population.

The relatively new Washington law specifies that an E-bike cannot exceed 20 mph unless the rider is actively pedaling. Dr Saint Clair says the age restriction is critical for protecting young people.

“If you’re under 16, you really aren’t allowed and aren’t appropriate to be riding a higher speed E-bike, and it’s not safe.”

Parents are advised to familiarize themselves with the new rules to ensure their children comply and that their bikes are legally ridden.

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