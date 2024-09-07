New interim Lakewood Library opens with 20,000 books, community spaces, and more

The Pierce County Library System is welcoming residents to the new interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, which will open on Thursday, September 12.

Located at 10202 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest, the library will offer full services seven days a week and provide a hub for learning, community gatherings, and entertainment for people of all ages.

“We’re excited to offer a space where children and families can foster their love of reading through literacy-rich activities, while also providing a welcoming environment for the diverse communities we serve,” said Gretchen Caserotti, Executive Director of the Pierce County Library System.

She added that the community has been without a library for far too long and thanked residents for their patience as the interim library was prepared.

The new 7,500-square-foot facility will offer various resources, including 20,000 books, movies, and magazines, as well as access to the library system’s larger collection of over 600,000 items.

The library will host events and classes for all ages, provide computers for research and recreational use, and offer meeting spaces for the community to gather.

In addition to its indoor amenities, the library features an outdoor plaza where people can participate in outdoor programs and classes.

Some furnishings from the previous Lakewood Library, such as reupholstered chairs and benches, tables, and artwork, have been retained to bring a sense of continuity to the new space.

©2024 Cox Media Group