New country bar to open in former Shingletown space in Ballard

Those missing the beloved Shingletown Saloon in Ballard will soon have a place to honky-tonk once again.

Bradley Howe, the owner of Kangaroo and Kiwi, is reopening the country bar with a new name and concept, The Puget Sound Business Journal reported Thursday.

Howe said the chance to open Country Roads so close to Kangaroo and Kiwi was too good to pass up.

“I’ve had Kangaroo & Kiwi for 25 years, and I’ve often thought about [opening another bar], but it was always about location,” Howe told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “I didn’t want to be schlepping all the way across town or driving to another neighborhood. I’ve got a decent amount of energy still, and it was just really lucky that this opportunity has just fallen right there.”

He added that while Seattle isn’t seen as a country music city, there is a market for it.

“Ballard’s full of just about every bar from every country you can think of. I think another good bar is another good thing for the neighborhood,” Howe told The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Shingletown Saloon closes in April, citing rising costs

Shingletown Saloon closed in April, citing rising rent under a new lease, an “unstable Seattle economy,” steep business costs, and new late-night hospitality trends.

“It is no longer wise and financially sustainable for us to continue as this last year has been difficult on us,” Shingletown stated in an Instagram post. “We thank all of you for the support over the past 11 years.”

Shingletown was known for weekly activities, including karaoke nights, beer pong, country music-focused DJs on Fridays and Saturdays, a rotating lineup of live country music talents, and even line dance lessons.

“You all embraced our little country bar and made it the most happenin’ place around,” Shingletown stated. “We treasure all the friendships and memories that we all made, especially those that found love at our bar.”

Howe told The Puget Sound Business Journal he wants to maintain the ambiance with regular live music performances and line dancing events. He also plans to make more open space by shifting the bar to one side, along with upgrading the bathrooms. As for the suite above the bar, Howe said he might expand it to host more live music events.

Country Roads is expected to open at 2016 N.W. Market St. in October.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest

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