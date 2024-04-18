New breakthrough treatment available for nonmelanoma skin cancer

MILL CREEK, Wash. — Every day, more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the U.S. It’s the most common form of cancer. While very treatable, most people rely on surgery for a cure.

Last year doctors told Cheryl Cayford they’d found a cancerous spot on her nose. A feature, she’s quite fond of.

“My daughter has my nose. My second daughter has my same feature. And my granddaughter. So, it was very sentimental to me,” says Cayford.

Until recently, her treatment options would likely involve surgery and potential scarring. But Frontier Dermatology in Mill Creek bought a new cancer treatment machine, giving her a choice and a cure.

“I will tell you over my 28-year career, nothing has been more exciting in my opinion, than the introduction of this,” says Dr. Dieter Schmidt, of Frontier Dermatology, about the machine.

The machine is Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT); long name for a very short procedure.

“The treatment itself is 30 seconds and painless,” says Dr. Schmidt. “It’s phenomenal.”

The machine uses soft x-rays and radiation to pinpoint a tumor and destroy cancerous cells, over a series of about 20 sessions. It’s not the only non-surgical option, but Dr. Schmidt tells KIRO 7, it is the most effective for certain types of squamous and basal-cell skin cancers. He also calls it a necessary option for patients who aren’t good surgical candidates or who refuse surgery.

“It’s been a real gamer- changer for our patients. As well as for us,” says Dr. Schmidt.

For now, x-rays show that Cayford is cancer-free. But after treating two cancerous spots in the last year, she has some concerns about additional spots in the future.

“Hopefully I’ll be here for a couple more decades. And I will have the same treatment should they return,” says Cayford.

Currently there is only one Image-Guided SRT machine within Washington state. Dr. Schmidt hopes that other treatment facilities follow suit, so that more access is available to those who need it.

