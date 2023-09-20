New bodycam video captures arrest of South Hill teen murder suspect

PUYALLUP, Wash. — We received a bodycam video on Tuesday that captures the moment deputies arrested an 18-year-old murder suspect.

In the video, you can see officers pull over a car, climb on the hood, guns drawn, pull the guy out of the car, and take him to the ground.

It happened on Monday. Police said the driver 18-year-old Antonio Hartman has been charged with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Keylen Collins during a robbery in South Hill on September 3.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted Hartman driving a Black Ford Fusion with a stolen plate. They followed him in unmarked cars until they could get some backup.

He then tried to take off but ultimately was stopped by traffic and it turned out the car was stolen.

Hartman was booked into jail for two counts of murder, attempted robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was arraigned Tuesday with his bail set at $1.5 million.

We’re told more charges from Monday’s incident will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review, including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, possession of stolen property, and hit and run.

