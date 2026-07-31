New behind-the-scenes shark tour at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

TACOMA, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is opening a behind-the-scenes experience just in time for Shark Week.

The tour shows how the zoo takes care of its sharks while contributing to the recovery of endangered Indo-Pacific leopard sharks in the wild.

The 30-minute guided tour takes guests beyond public viewing areas into the heart of the Tropical Reef Aquarium, from above the aquarium.

“This tour gives guests an opportunity to see firsthand how animal care and international conservation come together,” said Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Director Alan Varsik. “From caring for Indo-Pacific leopard sharks here in Tacoma to helping restore endangered populations in the wild, every part of this experience highlights how accredited zoos and aquariums are making a difference for sharks.”

Guests can meet sharks Peanut and Butter during their visit to the Tropical Reef Aquarium and see the pair at the center of this global conservation success.

The tour is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 2 p.m.–2:30 p.m. There is a maximum of six guests per tour, and is suited for those ages six and up.

The tour costs $35 for zoo members and $55 for non-zoo members. This includes daytime zoo admission.

You can book your tour here.

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