Need a furry friend? Help two local agencies clear their shelters

If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend, August may be the time to do it.

Several local shelters are holding a ‘Clear the Shelters’ event, waiving or discounting adoption fees for all pets currently in their care.

“It’s the perfect time to meet your future best friend, and trust us, we’ve got a lot of wonderful pets just waiting to meet you,” shared the Tacoma Pierce County Humane Society.

They’re holding their event from August 1 to 3 and waiving all adoption fees.

If your perfect pet isn’t quite ready for adoption, the shelter says you can choose the foster-to-adopt option, which allows you to take the animal home the same day and finalize the adoption after they’ve been spayed or neutered.

View all of our adoptable pets here: thehumanesociety.org/adopt

Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) is also participating. From now until August 31, you can adopt any cat or dog for just $30 – which is the cost of a pet license.

“Whether you’re looking for a playful kitten, a loyal dog, or another animal companion, our goal is to connect great pets with great homes,” said RASKC Manager Tim Anderson.

Prospective adopters can see all the animals available at RASKC online at kingcounty.gov/AdoptAPet.

During last year’s Clear The Shelters campaign, RASKC found new homes for about 500 pets.

