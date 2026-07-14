Nearly 550,000 Subaru vehicles recalled for incorrect label

Almost 550,000 Subaru cars are due for a recall.

According to Reuters and a report from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Japanese-based carmaker is recalling 2019 to 2026 Ascent, 2025 to 2026 Forester and Forester Hybrid, and 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid models -- coming to about 541,237 vehicles.

According to Reuters, the recall is due to an incorrect gross axle weight rating (GAWR) on the certification label. A vehicle labeled incorrectly may overload.

To fix the issue, a new corrective certification label must be installed over the one currently on the vehicle.

All possibly affected vehicles will receive the corrective certification overlay label in the mail, with instructions on how to apply the label to the vehicle. Those wanting a dealership to place the label on can do so for free.

©2026 Cox Media Group