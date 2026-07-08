Naked and unafraid: Sumner man springs into action to fight garage fire in birthday suit

SUMNER, Wash. — With dry conditions and the Fourth of July holiday behind us, Washington has seen a high number of house fires lately.

A Sumner man saw his neighbor’s home on fire and sprang into action without hesitation-- and without putting pants on.

Wesley Howard said the fire at his neighbor’s home was started by a smoldering firework in their garage. It spread through his fence, just a few feet away from both homes.

It was just after midnight when his neighbor rang his doorbell to let him know about the fire.

“I was dead asleep in the bedrooms and when I came running out to the top of the stairs to see what was going on, I could see out the window right here between two houses that it was just glowing bright orange”

With only a little time to react, Howard recalled his Navy training--which required immediate action.

“I saw it was a raging fire as much as I could see. So I had two options: run back in the bedroom and get some shorts or run straight downstairs outside, grab a hose and start fire fighting. So that’s what I did,” he told KIRO 7.

So he bared the flames in the nude, burning his toes on hot embers.

His quick call to action likely saved both homes.

“You train for it but you never know how you’re going to act when the situation arises,” he said.

By the time Sumner police and East Pierce Fire responded, Howard had put on some shorts.

The fire was eventually under control, but fireworks could still be heard exploding while crews inspected the scene.

Because his home’s intact, Wesley told us the takeaways are-- douse your fireworks--and have a plan in case you’re overchallenged--even if you’re underdressed

“Maybe next time I’ll have clothes on when I do it,” he quipped.

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