Murdered taxi driver’s car may have been found in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — There could be a major breakthrough in the homicide of RediCab driver Nick Hokema, whose body was found outside Southcenter Mall in Tukwila a few weeks ago.

Tukwila Police have been searching for a potential suspect and the taxi driver’s vehicle from the beginning.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle with the same license plate number was recovered in unincorporated Redmond over the weekend. It’s not clear which police agency has the vehicle.

KIRO 7 caught up with Nick Hokema’s girlfriend about the discovery and why she feels it’s a step toward justice.

“I want justice for Nick Hokema,” Nicole Sharkody, Hokema’s girlfriend, said.

KIRO 7 went to the Redmond Ridge neighborhood where the vehicle was supposedly recovered Sunday morning. Several people who live there told KIRO 7 that they saw several officers monitoring a vehicle that had a tarp over it and then watch it get towed away.

“I was shocked. I was definitely shocked,” a neighbor told KIRO 7.

Sharkody tells KIRO 7 she hopes the case continues to catch the attention, not only from law enforcement, but the public overall.

“I’ve seen too many cases just not get the attention that they need in order for things to change because so many things need to change,” Shakody said.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Tukwila Police for confirmation about that vehicle but hasn’t heard back.

It’s still not clear if an arrest has been made in the case.

©2024 Cox Media Group