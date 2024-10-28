Murder suspect arrested in Grays Harbor after month long search

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — On Saturday, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 43-year-old murder suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred on September 16.

Around 6:10 p.m. on September 16, deputies answered a 911 call for a welfare check on a car parked in the area of East Wishkah Road and Bear Gulch Road near Aberdeen.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside a Ford Explorer.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Martin Morales-Sotelo of Aberdeen had been shot.

Investigators were able to gather enough information about the victim but did not have a suspect.

Around 5 p.m. on October 26, a suspect was found and arrested.

The suspect was taken to Grays Harbor County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The suspect is expected to make a first appearance at the Grays Harbor County Superior Court on October 28.

Detectives continue to investigate and said if you believe you may have information about this case, to call Grays Harbor County Detectives at sodectives@graysharbor.us or 360-249-3711.

©2024 Cox Media Group