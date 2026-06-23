Multiple structures burn, home catches fire in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Multiple detached structures burned, and the flames even spread to a nearby home after a fire started up in Auburn on Monday afternoon.

Valley Regional Fire Authority (VRFA) crews first reported being at the scene of a structure fire along 27th Street SE at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

Crews reported that three detached structures were involved, with exposure to one residence.

By 3:15 p.m, VRFA confirmed that the fire was out, with no injuries reported.

Firefighters remained on scene to extinguish any hot spots.

Valley Regional Fire Authority thanked South King Fire, Puget Sound Fire, King County Medics, and Skyway Fire for their help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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