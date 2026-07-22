Multiple King County beaches closed due to high levels of bacteria or algae

KING COUNTY, Wash. — With the heat hitting Western Washington, people flocked to beaches throughout King County in order to cool off.

With that said, four beaches in the county are closed: Houghton Beach in Kirkland, Mount Baker Beach in Seattle and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach in Renton are closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water. Lake Marcel in Carnation is also closed, but due to toxic algae.

King County health authorities regularly test most beaches for bacteria once a week. Results from these water quality tests are typically returned within 24 hours.

Jun Naotska oversees swim beach water quality for Public Health – Seattle & King County. He explained the rapid onset of symptoms if someone comes in contact with this water:

“Certain bacteria can grow rapidly in people’s bodies. So it can start causing symptoms to appear maybe in 12 hours or so,” Naotska said.

Naotska says those symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps.

He also told KIRO 7 that small children, older adults, pregnant people and people with compromised immune systems can be more susceptible to this bacteria.

The Health Department also provides regular updates on bacteria levels for all beaches across King County.

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