Multiple DUI arrests across Thurston County on Saturday evening

At least three people were arrested across Thurston County Saturday night for driving under the influence, according to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff, the first arrest occurred around 8:30 pm after a driver crashed into several mailboxes on Bald Hill Road. A deputy located the driver and attempted to stop traffic; the driver veered off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Sanders wrote that the first driver arrested was “extremely uncooperative” and was placed in restraints before being processed for a DUI and transported to a hospital.

Next, shortly after midnight, Sanders said he stopped a speeding vehicle that was driving on the sidewalk in the Tanglewilde neighborhood. Sanders said the driver “showed obvious signs of impairment”.

The third arrest also took place in the Tanglewilde neighborhood after officers were called to a hit-and-run, according to Sanders. Someone crashed their car into the yard and then sped off. Sanders said that deputies found and arrested the person down the street.

These were not the only DUI arrests that took place in Thurston County Saturday evening, according to Sanders. He said in his post that other city agencies also made several arrests for the same issue that night.

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