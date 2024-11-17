Multiple crews put out fire after car crashes into home, catches ablaze in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — Multiple crews with the Seattle Fire Department put out a house fire early Sunday morning after a car crashed into it and caught ablaze in Capitol Hill.

Kaila Lafferty, a public information officer with the department, said around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, multiple fire crews went to a single-family home at 15th Avenue East and East Aloha Street in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. A car crashed into the home and caused a small exterior fire. The driver got out of the car safely.

When fire crews arrived at the home, they found the driver, an 80-year-old man, with a non-life-threatening injury, Lafferty said. Paramedics took him to a local hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters put out the exterior fire that had also spread into a crawl space.

No reports indicated that anyone was in the home at the time of the crash and fire, Lafferty said. Primary and secondary searches of the home were clear.

No firefighters reported injuries.

Seattle police are investigating the cause of the crash.





















©2024 Cox Media Group