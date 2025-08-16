Mudslide blocks I-5 off-ramp in Kent

KENT, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the northbound I-5 offramp to State Route 509 in Kent is closed due to a mudslide.

Crews are actively working to clear the slide, but WSDOT advises drivers to find alternate routes.

The ramp has been closed since around 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning, when traffic cameras caught the moment the hillside on the right side of the road gave way, sending mud onto the SR509 off-ramp.

There is no estimated time when the ramp will reopen, WDOT says.

UPDATE 7:17am: The right lane on the NB I-5 ramp to SR 509 remains blocked by mud after a slide. Vehicles still using the left lane.



No estimate when the roadway will be cleared. Please use caution in the area. https://t.co/Z5xreiolwR pic.twitter.com/c6pNavY8GH — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 16, 2025

