Local

Mudslide blocks I-5 off-ramp in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Mudslide blocks I-5 off-ramp in Kent Photo: Washington Department of Transportation (Washington Department of Transportation)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

KENT, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the northbound I-5 offramp to State Route 509 in Kent is closed due to a mudslide.

Crews are actively working to clear the slide, but WSDOT advises drivers to find alternate routes.

The ramp has been closed since around 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning, when traffic cameras caught the moment the hillside on the right side of the road gave way, sending mud onto the SR509 off-ramp.

There is no estimated time when the ramp will reopen, WDOT says.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read