Mt. Hood Meadows evacuated for Grasshopper Fire in Oregon

MT HOOD, Ore. — Mt. Hood Meadows in Oregon is under a Level 3 – Get Out Now Evacuation due to a wildfire in the area.

“We are in communication with the Forest Service and are watching the weather diligently. We ask that everyone stay away from the area so fire personnel can do their jobs,” staff shared online.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Grasshopper Fire has burned over 34,000 acres and is 19% contained.

Hood River County and Wasco County have issued evacuation notices. You can view the latest map here for evacuations of all wildfires currently burning.

South Wasco County High School is serving as a shelter for those who need a place to stay to escape the fire. The Sherman County Fairgrounds is taking in large animals.

The fire was caused by lightning on July 23. It is burning about three miles north of Sportsman Park.

©2026 Cox Media Group