Motorhome fire near Blewett Pass closes SR 97, sparks roadside brush fire

A motorhome fire near the top of Blewett Pass shut down U.S. Highway 97 on Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol and Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers said the motorhome became fully engulfed in flames around milepost 163, near the summit, and the fire spread to brush along both sides of the highway.

Thick smoke reduced visibility in the area, prompting a full closure of the road.

Authorities said the highway is closed at Lauderdale Junction to the south and the Big Y junction to the north.

Deputies from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Washington State Patrol are working at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said only residents of Liberty and nearby areas are being allowed north of Lauderdale Junction.

There were no evacuation notices in place.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and plan for delays while crews respond to the fire.

Officials said updates will be provided as the situation develops.

©2025 Cox Media Group