Motorcyclist killed after fleeing police at speeds over 100 mph in Thurston County

A motorcyclist died Friday night after a high-speed police chase that started in Yelm and ended in a fatal crash near Lacey, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began around 9 p.m. when Yelm Police attempted to stop a yellow motorcycle within city limits.

The rider, however, refused to comply and fled, reaching speeds between 80 and 100 mph as the pursuit continued along Yelm Highway toward the Nisqually Indian Reservation.

Nisqually Tribal Police joined the chase as it moved north on Highway 510 into Lacey.

Thurston County deputies also became involved as the motorcyclist evaded law enforcement, weaving through several roads in Lacey before heading west on Mullen Road.

The pursuit reached speeds close to 100 mph, with the motorcyclist continuing onto Herman Road Southeast after crossing College Street.

Despite deputies’ efforts, they could not keep pace as the motorcycle reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The chase ended when the rider missed a “T” intersection at Wiggins Road, crashing straight into a driveway.

Deputies immediately administered life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive for fleeing law enforcement remains unclear, and the Thurston County Coroner will make a formal identification of the motorcyclist.

The investigation is ongoing.

