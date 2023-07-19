Motorcyclist dead in hit-and-run crash with BMW in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — A motorcyclist is dead after they were hit by the driver of a BMW who fled after the crash.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo first tweeted about the crash on northbound Interstate 5 near 54th Avenue East at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Dattilo said the driver of a BMW was believed to have been speeding when they hit the motorcycle and then walked away from the crash scene.

The motorcyclist died from their injuries.

Detectives said the suspect is a man. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

The HOV and left lane are blocked in both directions while troopers investigate. Traffic is crawling by the crash scene.

Here's a look at the collision that's blocking the HOV lane & left lane in both directions of I-5 in Fife. pic.twitter.com/RlJB8ryWvD — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) July 19, 2023

