Motorcyclist crashes on I-5 in Lynnwood, sparking roadside fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing on an Interstate 5 off-ramp in the Lynnwood area, starting a roadside fire late Saturday night.

According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, the 21-year-old motorcyclist from Bothell was exiting I-5 to head to Interstate 405 southbound, when he crossed over the gore point and both lanes of the exit. The gore point is the area between a roadway and an entrance or exit ramp, where the road forks in two directions.

The motorcycle reportedly left the roadway, struck a ditch, and became engulfed in flames. The rider was ejected from the bike as it crashed, but both he and the bike landed in the ditch on the right shoulder of the highway.

Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol reported the crash around 10 p.m., asking drivers to move carefully through the area as troopers investigated.

Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol reported the crash around 10 p.m., asking drivers to move carefully through the area as troopers investigated.

The Washington State Department of Transportation also reported the crash, asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Fire and State Patrol responded to the scene, and by 2:15 a.m. the collision had been cleared with all lanes reopened.

The motorcyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The Washington State Department of Transportation also reported the crash, asking drivers to seek alternate routes.



Fire and State Patrol responded to the scene, and by 2:15 a.m. the collision had been cleared with all lanes reopened.





